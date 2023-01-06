GRPD Chief: Person of interest was in the area when woman was fatally shot

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said Luis "Fabian" Bernal-Sosa and Leah Gomez were previously in a relationship, and he's wanted on a warrant for trying to strangle her.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are searching for the person responsible for gunning down a 22-year-old mother in front of her daughter.

Someone shot and killed Leah Marie Gomez in her car in the 300 block of Commerce Avenue SW on Wednesday afternoon.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom isn't ready to call 27-year-old Luis "Fabian" Bernal-Sosa a suspect in her killing, but instead calls him a person of interest at this point.

Winstrom said Bernal Sosa was seen with Leah Marie Gomez around the time she was shot and killed in front of her 1-year-old child Rosabell Wednesday.

Rosabell, who goes by Rosie, wasn't hurt.

Winstrom said Bernal-Sosa and Gomez were previously dating, and he's believed to be the father of the child who turns 2 years old in August.

The pair have a history of domestic violence, the chief said, and he's wanted on an active warrant for attempting to strangle Gomez prior to her killing.

Detectives want to talk to Bernal-Sosa as well as two men who were seen in the area around the time of the fatal killing.

Winstrom said Bernal-Sosa is most likely trying to run or may be hiding close by. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say he drives an early 2000s black Ford Ranger with and extended cab, aftermarket rims and tires. The vehicle may have a “Bernal Landscape Management” sticker on the back.

Bernal Landscape Management said the company's management, partners, and current employees have "NO association to this tragic incident."

"Our prayers and deep condolences go out to the Gomez family and friends of the victim. We trust in our law enforcement to serve justice for Leah Marie Gomez and her loved ones," the company said on its Facebook page.

"Although Luis Fabián has a bumper sticker of our company logo on his personal vehicle, being a former employee, his horrific actions described in the article reflect his person and his person alone."

Detectives also asked for help identifying two men who may have witnessed the killing.

Thursday morning, the family identified the woman as Leah Marie Gomez. She leaves behind her soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter Rosabell, who has special needs, the family said.

"I will tell you this, she was an amazing person with a huge heart. She loved so hard and was an amazing mom to her baby girl," Gomez's aunt Ashley Reil said.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the shooting was an "absolute tragedy" and expressed anger at the situation.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

