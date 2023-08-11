Lansing man accused of inappropriately touching 6 children at Michigan's Adventure will go to trial

The 39-year-old Lansing man is accused of sex crimes involving touching young children at Michigan's Adventure wave pool.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Lansing man who is accused of inappropriately touching six children at a West Michigan theme park will go to trial.

On Saturday, July 22, Michigan State Police took a report of a man touching young girls in the wave pool area of Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon. Police took a suspect into custody.

The suspect, 39-year-old Benjamin Koche, was arraigned and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, one victim being under 13 and another being between 13-16. Both are felonies.

Koche denied all accusations, according to a probable cause document filed in the case.

On Friday, the case was bound over to circuit court where the accused could face trial.

Investigators believe there are six total victims in the case, and the judge ordered Koche to not have any contact with the children.

"The courage they had to come forward allowed us to take care of that situation right away and prevent any other individuals from becoming victims of this individual's actions," said Lt. Michelle Robinson, a spokesperson with Michigan State Police. "Keep an eye on your children and make sure they're safe no matter if you're at an amusement park or if they're at any kind of social event. We don't want anybody to be in fear, but we want everybody to be aware of their surroundings."

The park also released a statement about the investigation:

On July 22, Michigan’s Adventure personnel received a report of inappropriate behavior by a male guest in the water park. Our security team immediately responded, with assistance from Michigan State Police. An investigation is underway and we are cooperating fully with MSP, which has asked guests with additional information to contact them at 800-328-0911. The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority.

Any additional victims or anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon Central Dispatch at 800-328-0911.

Grand Rapids post troopers are investigating an incident that occurred at Michigan’s Adventure wave pool this afternoon. A 39-year-old male is in custody after inappropriately touching young girls that were in the wave pool area. The incident remains under investigation. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OWhNEJKI7J — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) July 23, 2023

