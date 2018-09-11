GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man accused of fatally stabbing restaurateur Joey Vitale and then accosting two other men as he fled the Southwest Side restaurant has been ordered to stand trial on three charges that could put him in prison for life.

Tony Devern Streets Jr., is charged with open murder, armed robbery and carjacking. After listening to testimony Friday morning from several witnesses, a district court judge determined there was enough evidence to send the case to Kent County Circuit Court.

On the night of the stabbing, Streets was causing a disturbance inside Burton Heights Pizza, located on Burton Street SW west of Buchanan Avenue, investigators say.

After being asked to leave, he grabbed a knife and stabbed Vitale in the torso, police said. Streets confronted a man in the parking lot and tried to take a vehicle from another man a short distance from the restaurant, police said.

Vitale, bleeding heavily, got into his vehicle and attempted to drive himself to a hospital about three miles away. His vehicle crashed a short distance from Mercy Health St. Mary’s hospital. Vitale was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he later died.

Streets, 33, has a criminal record dating back to childhood. He got his first taste of the criminal justice system when, at the age of 10, he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

Before he reached adulthood, Streets accumulated another 18 charges for offenses ranging from larceny to domestic violence.

