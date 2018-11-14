CUTLERVILLE, Mich. - A man accused of setting fires at businesses in the Cutlerville area of southern Kent County has been ordered to stand trial on multiple counts of arson.

Daniel Leighton Doyle, 39, waived a probable cause hearing this week in 63rd District Court, sending his four felony cases to Kent County Circuit Court.

The most serious charge, third-degree arson, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Investigators say Doyle was upset about recent family issues, which motivated him to set the fires.

They were set the morning of Oct. 26 at businesses along South Division Avenue between 60th and 72nd streets. Property targeted included three vehicles, a boat and a modular home.

Doyle was arrested the same day as the fires. He is being held in the Kent County Jail.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM