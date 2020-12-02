GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is looking for a man they are calling a person of interest in a bar shooting from late December.

The police department believes Robert Walton got into a fight with people at Metro Bar on Dec. 28, 2019 and may have shot a person in the parking lot who wasn't involved in the altercation, according to a Facebook post by GRPD.

Police say Walton should be considered "armed and dangerous." He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and around 175 pounds.

Metro Bar is located at 1901 S. Division Ave. They turned over footage from 27 surveillance cameras on the premises for the investigation.

Authorities did not provide an update on the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or submit information to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

GRPD said anyone with information can also call the investigative team directly, which includes Detective Eric Gizzi at 616-456-4483 or Detective Adam Baylis at 269-456-3648.

