Dog owner arraigned after attack left 5-year-old boy severely injured

STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm County man is facing felony charges after police say his two dogs attacked and severely hurt a boy.

The attack happened on Thursday evening, May 12 in Winfield Township.

Brian Ruthruff was charged with two counts of owning a dangerous animal causing serious injury.

According to Michigan State Police, his two pitbulls, 'Chief' and "Nala,' attacked five-year-old Hunter Callender.

Hunter was at his grandmother's house in Winfield Township when the incident happened.

He was playing in the front yard with his little sister when his mother, Ashley White, tells us Ruthruff's two pitbulls jumped out of his van from across the street and attacked him.

"He's been asking us why his sister ran and he didn't run and then also has been saying, 'why were the dogs eating me,' cause that's his interpretation of it," said White.

White says he suffered broken bones in his face, has had two surgeries and has a third coming up in a few weeks.

Despite the pain, White and her family are trying to keep him in good spirits.

"Having his siblings home and trying to do little crafts and things together that he can do," she said. "I know a lot of times he wants to do stuff like he's always done and go out and play on the play set, but you have to be careful nothing happens."

Ruthruff posted a $5,000 bond and was released with GPS tether.

He's expected to appear back in court in June.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Hunter's medical costs, as well as a donation account through Community First Credit Union.

Community members have also set up a t-shirt drive to help the family.

