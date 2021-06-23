Man arrested after entering woman's car, exposing himself

Police say the man asked the victim for directions, climbed into the backseat of her car and began exposing himself to her.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested June 3 after entering a woman's car and exposing himself to her in an Allegan County Meijer parking lot.

Police say the suspect, identified as Timothy Popenhagen, approached a woman who was sitting in her car and asked for directions. The man got into the backseat of her car while she was answering him and began exposing himself to her.

The victim then got out of the vehicle and yelled at Popenhagen to get out of her car, police say. He fled but was stopped by police. Inside Popenhagen's car, police found a loaded handgun.

Popenhagen was identified as the suspect in a similar incident that happened earlier that day in Otsego, police say. He has been arraigned on offenses including indecent exposure, aggravated indecent exposure and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police are asking anyone who may have had a similar experience with Popenhagen to contact the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

