FREE SOIL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Mason County Sheriff's Office says a man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his 72-year-old brother and punching a deputy in the head.

Around 12:21 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a home in the 8200 block of N. Custer Road in Free Soil Township.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect outside the home and his 72-year-old brother inside, suffering from multiple stab wounds in his arm and leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

During the investigation, the suspect punched a deputy in the side of the head. He was taken into custody following the incident.

Authorities are withholding the suspect's name until he's formally charged in the case.

