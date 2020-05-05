HOLLY, Mich. — An arrest has been made after an assault that occurred at an Oakland County store on Saturday, May 2.

The Holly Police Department was searching for a man who wiped his nose and mouth on a Dollar Tree employee. The incident, which was caught on video via security camera, reportedly occurred after the employee informed the man that in-store customers are required to wear masks. This new statewide mandate was also shown on signs posted on store doors.

“The man walked over to the clerk and wiped his nose and face on her shirt telling her, ‘Here, I will use this as a mask,’” Holly Police wrote on Facebook.

The department posted footage of the incident on its Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Holly PD updated its original post, informing the public that an arrest had been made.

“Thank you to all who shared this post, a viewer tip assisted investigators in determining the identity of the suspect,” Holly PD said.

Additional details have yet to be released, but Holly PD said more information will be provided following an arraignment.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.