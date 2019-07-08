SPRINGFIELD, Mich. - A 51-year-old man is in custody after a 2-hour standoff in Calhoun County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, around 3:30 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a home on Avenue C in Springfield on reports of a man with a gun.

A 55-year-old woman told authorities the man was using drugs and had been holding her at gunpoint, threatening to kill her. The woman was eventually able to leave the house, but the man barricaded himself inside and refused to talk with deputies.

After about two hours, the sheriff's office special response team was able to arrest the man without incident and take him to jail for felonious assault, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.