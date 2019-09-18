PORTAGE, Mich. — A man was charged for a fire at a Portage apartment complex in the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 15.

It happened in a hallway at the Walnut Trails apartment complex and burned one door frame and a wall. Firefighters rescued two people on the second and third floors of the building. No one was injured.

Police believe the fire was deliberately set by Darryl Wayne Corley, 37, and he was arrested at 8 p.m. that day. Tuesday, he was arraigned in district court. He was charged with first-degree arson and his bond was set at $500,000 cash surety.

He is also believed to be the suspect of several other recent incidents at the apartment complex.

Corley is in the Kalamazoo County Jail and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

