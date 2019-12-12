WYOMING, Mich. — Charles Dale Keeton, 33 of Wyoming, was arrested this week by Michigan State Police for having child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Keeton was arrested at his home after a a search warrant was executed. The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Keeton is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police said the arrest was made following an undercover investigation into his online activity.

Michigan State Police warned parents about predators online and said there are many resources available to assist in keeping children safe. Click here to learn more.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.