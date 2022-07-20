x
Crime

Man caught in Cedar Springs park and ride after road rage-fueled shooting

When a pickup truck passed the man's car, he fired a single shot and hit the truck. A similar incident happened in Grand Rapids just four days ago.
Credit: Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Vehicle used in the road rage shooting in Mecosta County.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A suspect was arrested for a road rage-fueled shooting Tuesday, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says.

Police say a man was driving eastbound on 36th Street from Newaygo County into Mecosta County. When an eastbound pickup truck passed his car on Jefferson Road, the man fired a single shot and hit the truck.

After one night, the 55-year-old Cedar Springs man was arrested around 10:30 a.m. at the Cedar Springs park and ride near US-131 exit 104. 

The man was arrested without incident. He is charged with multiple felonies, including Attempted Murder, Felony Firearm in Vehicle and Felony Use of Firearm in a Crime.

A similar incident happened in Grand Rapids over the weekend. A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries after a road rage incident led to a shooting on the southeast side Saturday. 

The man will be arraigned in the 77th District Court on Thursday.

    

