Man arrested near Indiana after armed robbery at Comfort Inn in Muskegon

The suspect was found near the Michigan/Indiana border by Indiana State Police.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Comfort Inn early Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. at the Comfort Inn on West Holton Whitehall Road.

Police say the suspect robbed a hotel customer at knife point in the parking lot of the hotel. The suspect then moved inside and attempted to rob the front desk clerk, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect fled the scene in a maroon/burgundy Chevrolet Equinox heading Westbound on W Holton Whitehall Road.

Police put out a state broadcast and the suspect was found near the Michigan/Indiana border by Indiana State Police. After a small stand-off, ISP arrested the suspect.

The suspect's identity will be held until he is arraigned on charges in Muskegon County.

