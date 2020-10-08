Man arrested for sexual assault of 96-year-old woman in Ann Arbor

The woman was treated at a hospital and later released.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 96-year-old woman inside her Ann Arbor home on Aug. 4, according to ABC-affiliate WXYZ.

Police said the assault occurred around 4 a.m. at the Colonial Square Cooperative. Both the victim and the suspect live in the same complex, according to police.

An investigation determined that Dejon Dejor Lynn allegedly broke into the women's home through a window and assaulted her, WXYZ reports.

