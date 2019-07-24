BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A man has been arrested in connection with a search warrant executed by the Southwest Enforcement Team and Berrien County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

The search warrant was executed at 1027 Superior Street in Benton Harbor as part of a investigation into heroin trafficking in southwest Michigan.

Detectives seized a large amount of heroin and a pistol that was stolen on June 24 from a resident in St. Joseph.

Mayquon Shalaw Morrison, 25, from Benton Harbor, was arrested in connection with the search warrant and the stolen piston.

Morrison was lodged in the Berrien County Jail and faces multiple charges including possession with intent to deliver heroin and felon in possession of a firearm, among others.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.