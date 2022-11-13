GRPD: Man barricades himself inside home, situation shuts down parts of Leonard Street

Multiple police departments are on the scene for assistance, investigators say, along with K9 units.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently on the scene of a home, where they say a man has barricaded himself inside.

Police say the incident began on Leonard Street NW, near Morgan Street SW. Police attempted to arrest the suspect for a previous charge, but would not say what the charge was.

Leonard Street is shut down until further notice. Drivers are being told to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

