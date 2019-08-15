GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who targeted a predominately black Grand Rapids church and funeral home with racially-charged phone calls is “clearly a racist’’ whose behavior fits the profile of a mass murderer, a Kent County judge said.

“This was an absolutely outrageous and unacceptable situation,’’ Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock told Todd N. Jamison on Thursday. “I’ve been doing this for 35 years, and if I had to give a profile of who would be a mass murderer, that would be you right now.’’

Trusock sentenced Jamison to between 16 months and two years in prison for ethnic intimidation; it was the maximum the judge could give. He also slapped Jamison with a $5,000 fine.

“I hope you think every day while you’re in prison about what you said and did,’’ Trusock said as Jamison was led out of the 11th floor courtroom.

Jamison, 27, was responsible for racially-charged phone calls and email messages left with Brown’s Funeral Home and Brown-Hutcherson Ministries, both located on Jefferson Avenue SE. The messages began showing up Nov. 14 after two people on funeral home property were asked to leave.

RELATED: Trial ordered for man accused of racially-charged threats against church and funeral home

Paula A. Woods was the recipient of the phone messages. Since the incident, Woods says she is often looking over her shoulder when she goes to the church.

“With the temperature of the world today and all the violence going on, it’s just unacceptable,’’ she told Jamison.

Jamison, dressed in a suit and tie, apologized for his behavior.

“I did not think about the climate of the world and how things are happening with insults, the shootings and what not,’’ Jamison said. “I really wish I didn’t do it. Honestly, that’s not like me.’’

Although a plea agreement called for a jail term of no more than nine months, Trusock said he was not bound by that agreement because Jamison has had several missteps. They include failing to appear for his presentence report and failing to report to court services.

“I am not going to follow that sentencing agreement,’’ Trusock said. “He didn’t do what he was supposed to.’’

Michigan’s ethnic intimidation law has been on the books for 30 years. It makes it a crime to harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, gender or national origin.

Ethnic intimidation is a felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter