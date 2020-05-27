Sheriff: 61-year-old man arrested for stabbing incident

The victim required medical treatment, but is expected to survive.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — An Allegan County man has been charged for a stabbing incident last week.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, around 10 p.m. on May 22, deputies were dispatched to a home in Lee Township were a man in his 50's was reported slashed with a knife.

The victim told authorities he was stabbed by 61-year-old Paris Sylvester Covington Jr., of Lee Township, after confronting Covington of being in his vehicle. The sheriff's office said the two men were acquaintances.

The victim required medical treatment, but is expected to survive, the press released detailed.

Covington was taken into custody and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

