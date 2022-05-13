17-year-old stabbed in chest, suspect charged with intent to murder

On Friday the suspect in this incident, 39-year-old Anthony Johnson, was arraigned and charged with assault with intent to murder.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 17-year-old is in stable condition after being stabbed in Grand Haven Township Thursday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the stabbing happened around 11:13 p.m. Thursday at a residence on Pinewood Drive. The incident was domestic according to police.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the chest. They were taken to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

On Friday the suspect in this incident, 39-year-old Anthony Johnson, was arraigned and charged with assault with intent to murder. He is also a habitual offender 2nd notice.

His bond was set at $3 million cash or surety.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.

