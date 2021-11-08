x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged following hours-long standoff in Spring Lake

Police say he peacefully surrendered just before 7 p.m. Wednesday following a 16-hours standoff.
Credit: Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has charged the man who they say barricaded himself inside a home in Spring Lake for hours Wednesday.

Kenneth Duane Pagel Jr., of Whitehall, fled from a traffic stop, barricading himself inside a home in the 7400 block of Palm Drive. Police say he peacefully surrendered just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. 

Deputies said he has now been charged with unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, felonious assault, felony firearm, resisting and obstructing police and fleeing and eluding police. He was also charged as a habitual offender.

Pagel remains in the Ottawa County Jail with a $300,000 cash bond.

RELATED: Suspect turns himself in following hours-long standoff in Spring Lake

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.