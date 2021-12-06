Man charged for not reporting the deaths of his sister and her ex-husband

Authorities said the man and woman had been dead for an unknown amount of time.

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A St. Joseph man is facing charges for not reporting the deaths of his sister and her ex-husband.

On Sunday, the St. Joseph Public Safety Department received a call about two people who were dead inside a home.

Once there, first responders found the bodies of a man and woman both in their 70's. They were identified as ex-husband and wife, and it wasn't immediately clear how long they had been dead inside the home.

The brother who called police also lives inside the home.

He was taken to the Berrien County Jail for failing to report their deaths.

An autopsy is underway Monday to find out the cause and manner of their deaths.

The case remains open and the investigation is ongoing.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.