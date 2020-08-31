Driver was speeding and drunk in crash that killed mother, injured her son, police say

The March 3 head-on crash occurred on Buchanan Avenue SW in Wyoming when a speeding driver crossed into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

WYOMING, Mich. — More than five months after a head-on crash in Wyoming killed a 35-year-old woman and critically injured her son, the driver police say crossed the center line while intoxicated has been charged.

Police say Dedrick Vincent Lambert was drunk and speeding when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Buchanan Avenue near 34th Street SW, causing the deadly crash.

Josefina Jarquin-Altamirano died at an area hospital. Her nine-year-old son survived, but was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Accident investigators determined that Lambert was driving north on Buchanan in excess of 70 mph; the speed limit is 40 mph, Wyoming police Lt. Eric Wiler said.

“There’s a lot of measurements from the scene, a lot of data that needs to be analyzed afterwards, including the vehicle data recorders in the vehicles,’’ Wiler said.

The investigation determined that Lambert also had a blood alcohol level of .219 percent; nearly three times the legal limit. The threshold for drunk driving in Michigan is 0.08 percent.

A warrant was authorized in early August charging Lambert with operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, which carries a five-year penalty.

Lambert, 48, of Grand Rapids, has an appearance scheduled this week in Wyoming District Court. He was also hospitalized for injuries suffered in the crash.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.