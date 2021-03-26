Man charged in hit-and-run that killed 88-year-old grandmother

Beaty died 10 days after the incident in the hospital after her injuries worsened.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Ryan McRae Cubbage has been arraigned on felony charges related to a hit and run crash that killed an 88-year-old woman from Allegan County last year.

Jean Beaty was hit by a car on June 13, 2020. Her family said she liked to walk along the roads near her home in Clyde Township. She was found on the roadside of 117th Avenue near 56th Street. Police said the driver left the scene after the crash.

Beaty died 10 days after the incident in the hospital after her injuries worsened.

Cubbage, from Douglas, Mich., is now charged with failure to stop at an accident and causing death, failure to stop at an accident and causing serious injury, as well as lying to a peace officer.

He is currently out on bond. His next court hearing is set for Thursday, April 1.

