Wyoming father charged with murder in shooting death of 2-year-old daughter

Khalise’s father, 26-year-old Seninta Grover-Jalaal Parks, was charged with multiple felonies Friday afternoon.

WYOMING, Mich. — Seninta Parks was arraigned at a local hospital and is being held with no bond Friday afternoon.

Parks has since been transferred to the custody of the Kent County Sherriff’s Office.

Parks was charged in the connection to the fatal shooting of his daughter, 2-year-old Khalise on Wednesday.

Parks, 26, was charged with open murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing death, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

Open murder and discharging a firearm in a build causing death both carry sentences up to life in prison if convicted.

Court documents show that the suspect was in the same room as the child, who had the fatal gunshot wound. The suspect also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound which was deemed to be self-inflicted.

Witnesses who lived below the suspect's apartment heard gunshots and found a fired projectile that came through the ceiling of their home.

One other person was present in the home at the time of the shooting and did not appear to be involved in the incident.

The suspect has a history of violent crime and was on parole at the time of the fatal shooting.

"The men and women of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety and our entire community continue to grieve the loss of Khalise," the City of Wyoming said in a statement.

