Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatal fight in Wyoming Hampton Inn parking lot

A Tennessee man is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fight in a hotel parking lot led to the death of 35-year-old Joshua Willow of Pennsylvania.

After Wyoming detectives presented the case to The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, they issued a warrant for Austin Curtsinger of Tennessee on the charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Tuesday morning, Curtsinger was arraigned on that charge at the Wyoming 62A District Court.

The incident, which involved multiple people, happened around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at a Hampton Inn parking lot in Wyoming.

When officers from the Wyoming Police Department arrived at the hotel, they found Willow unresponsive in the parking lot.

Police say that despite lifesaving efforts in the parking lot, Willow was pronounced dead at the scene.

No immediate arrests were made as detectives investigated the incident.

Wyoming PD detectives said that they later confirmed that Willow and Curtsinger got into a physical altercation in the hotel parking lot. They say that during the fight, Willow sustained injuries that proved to be fatal.

Curtsinger is due back in court sometime later this month.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety Investigative Division is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or SilentObserver.org.

