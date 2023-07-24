Lansing man accused of inappropriately touching six children at Michigan's Adventure wave pool

The 39-year-old Lansing man is accused of sex crimes involving touching young children at Michigan's Adventure wave pool over the weekend.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Lansing man who is accused of inappropriately touching six children at a West Michigan theme park over the weekend was arraigned in court Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, July 22, Michigan State Police took a report of a man touching young girls in the wave pool area of Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon. Police took a suspect into custody.

The suspect, 39-year-old Benjamin Koche, was arraigned and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, one victim being under 13 and another being between 13-16. Both are felonies.

Investigators believe there are six total victims in the case, and the judge ordered Koche to not have any contact with the children.

The judge set his bond at $75,000, and he's due back in court on Aug. 7.

The park also released a statement about the investigation on Monday:

On July 22, Michigan’s Adventure personnel received a report of inappropriate behavior by a male guest in the water park. Our security team immediately responded, with assistance from Michigan State Police. An investigation is underway and we are cooperating fully with MSP, which has asked guests with additional information to contact them at 800-328-0911. The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority.

Any additional victims or anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon Central Dispatch at 800-328-0911.