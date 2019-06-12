GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grandville man is charged with murdering a Grand Rapids man whose body was found in an Ottawa County park.

Jordan Loomis, 28, was formally charged Friday with murder and armed robbery. Police say he stabbed and killed James Robertson, 51.

Robertson's body was found Wednesday at Grand River Open Space Park, not far from the Grand Valley State Allendale campus. He was reported missing on Nov. 25, but when his body was found, police opened a homicide investigation.

Loomis faces life in prison; his bond was denied.

