Police: Kent Co. man took thousands of inappropriate photos of women at stores, possessed child porn

Investigators say thousands of inappropriate photos of women were taken at stores. Child pornography was also found on the man's devices during the investigation.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Grattan Township man is facing charges after allegedly taking inappropriate photos of women in Kent County stores and possessing child pornography.

The investigation into the 33-year-old man, whose identity is being withheld at this time, began back in June when he was accused of taking photos up women's shorts and skirts at the Walmart on 28th Street SE.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and found thousands of photos of women that were taken in this way.

During the investigation, child pornography was also found on the man's devices.

He was arrested Tuesday. He is facing the following charges:

Surveilling an Unclothed Person

Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Material

Using a Computer to Commit a Crime

Detectives say the man frequented stores along 28th Street in Cascade Township. While several victims have been identified, investigators say there are many other victims who remain unidentified. If you believe you or someone you know may have been impacted, you are asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125.

The man is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in the 63rd District Court.

