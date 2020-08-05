GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Montcalm County man accused of posting an online ad looking for someone to rape a 10-year-old child is facing numerous federal charges that could put him in prison for life.

Charges against Robert Charles-Douglas Hodge include possession of child pornography and attempted coercion and enticement. An FBI agent arrested Hodge on Thursday in Stanton.

Most of the offenses happened in 2018, according to the four-count indictment.

Hodge was attempting to find someone to rape a child who was born in May of 2008, according to the indictment. He’s also accused of posting an ad on the internet titled “Looking for more of this boy’’ and linked an image of child pornography involving a prepubescent boy.

Another charge accuses Hodge of possessing child pornography between June of 2015 and November of 2018.

Attempted coercion and enticement is punishable by a minimum of 10 years, and up to life, in prison. Solicitation of child pornography is punishable by a minimum of 15 years, and up to 30 years, in prison.

Possession of child pornography is a 20-year offense while attempted distribution of child pornography is punishable by a minimum of five years, and up to 20 years.

Conviction on any of the offenses requires sex offender registration.

Hodge has an arraignment and detention hearing set for May 12 in Grand Rapids. He remains in federal custody.

RELATED HEADLINES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.