WHITE CLOUD, Mich. - A 37-year-old man is accused of giving drugs to a Newaygo County teenager, then sexually assaulting her over several days.

According to court documents, the offenses happened over a few days beginning between October 31, 2018. Frederic Hyde of Grant is being charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl, also from Grant.

The Grant teen went missing last week and was the subject of a county-wide search over the weekend before she was returned home. 13 ON YOUR SIDE reported on her disappearance last week. Now that investigators say she's a sexual assault victim, we are no longer using her name.

Hyde is also charged with one count of delivering meth to a minor, and is charged as a habitual offender. He was previously involved in a breaking and entering in 2003. Because of his past offenses, Hyde faces 60 years in prison. His bond was set at $50,000.

