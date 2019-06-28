TROY, Ill — TROY, Ill. — A man is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 2-year-old girl in Madison County, and prosecutors said a woman knew he sexually assaulted the girl but left the girl with him again less than two weeks later.

Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Gibbons charged Matthew S. Miller, 40, with three counts of sexual assault and four counts of aggravated battery and Lacey Take, 31, with permitting sexual abuse of a child and two counts of child endangerment in connection with the alleged assault.

Police started investigating after they were called to Anderson Hospital in Troy, Illinois, on June 23.

During their investigation, police discovered evidence resulting in the criminal charges.

Charging documents said Miller sexually assaulted the girl once on June 10 and again on June 23. In the June 23 alleged assault, charging documents said he also drugged the girl with cocaine and caused bodily harm by biting her in the foot, leg and hand.

Charging documents said Take was charged with child endangerment because she did not get medical treatment for the girl after the first assault. She was then charged with a second count of child endangerment and a count of permitting sexual abuse of a child because she left the girl with Miller again knowing he had sexually assaulted her just two weeks earlier.

The child was transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for further treatment and evaluation. No other information about the victim was provided.

Miller's bond was set at $1 million while Take's bond was set at $500,000.

