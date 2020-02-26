GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A convicted sex offender is accused of using a face swapping program to create images of child pornography, which police found in a collection that numbered in the tens of thousands.

Benjamin Allen Drake, 50, faces numerous felony charges for child porn found during a search of his motel room in Kent County’s Gaines Township.

The collection included the face of his five-year-old niece placed on sexually-explicit images of another child, according to police and court records.

“Creating a victim out of a child who was never even photographed for this purpose is exceedingly sick,’’ Kent County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Joel Roon said.

Drake “admitted that he uses a face swap application and has utilized face images of his niece,’’ a detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “Benjamin also said that he puts his own face on some of the images.’’

Using a face-altering app to place the image of one person onto the body of another is a disturbing development in child porn production, Roon said.

“The face swap element to this case actually adds just a really disgusting element,’’ he said. “It creates a life-like image as though the child were victimized.’’

Such cases, Roon said, are rare. “This is a form we don’t see very often,’’ he said.

Up until his arrest, Drake had been living at a motel on South Division Avenue south of 68th Street.

He is on sex offender registries in Florida and Michigan for a 2010 conviction in Florida for possession of a photo/picture showing sexual performance by a child. He also has a Florida conviction for failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

The Michigan sex registry lists his address as homeless in Cutlerville.

Drake appeared Wednesday in Kent County's 63rd District Court on four felony charges. The most serious - aggravated child sexually abusive activity, is punishable by 25 years in prison. He remains held on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation into Drake’s online activities has more to do with him being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police on Jan. 30 questioned Drake after he was found at an Allegan County location that was being searched as part of a stolen property investigation.

He told police he was in possession of a laptop computer and was a registered sex offender, court records show.

Drake “confessed to downloading many images of child pornography utilizing his laptop computer,’’ a Kent County deputy wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “Benjamin further admitted that he uses a face swap application and has utilized face images of his niece who was identified as being 5-years-old.’’

Police searched his motel room, recovering a thumb drive and a cellular smart phone. A search of the thumb drive identified 27,428 images; many were child sexually abusive material, court records show.

Additional videos and images of child porn were found on his cell phone and on the laptop computer found with him in Allegan County.

“It’s safe to say the number of images is well into the tens of thousands,’’ Roon said. “It’s pretty rare to get up into the tens of thousands.’’

Drake told investigators he downloaded the child pornography from the dark web and an internet website.

Chris McKenna, founder of Protect Young Eyes, said child sex predators are forever finding new ways to exploit children.

“There’s plenty of nefarious, horrible activity that happens on the dark web to trade all kinds of illegal content, including content that includes children,’' McKenna said. “The doorways that online predators have to young people are sitting in the pockets of our young people.’’

Most troubling, Roon said, is the realization that innocent photos posted from a family picnic or a child’s birthday party can potentially be used in the production of child pornography.

“It’s a concern not knowing who the images have been shared with or where they exist on the internet,’’ Roon said. “And will those images ever come back.’’

