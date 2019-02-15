PAW PAW, Michigan — Jose Humberto Canedo is facing homicide charges for a Van Buren County head-on crash that killed two people in January.

Canedo was arraigned on Friday on two counts of homicide, two counts of driving with a high blood alcohol content causing death, two counts of driving with a high blood alcohol content causing serious injury, and four counts related to driving with a suspended license.

Mary Fender, 72, and Skylinn Salinas, 6, were killed in the crash.

On Jan. 12, police from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Red Arrow Highway in Hartford Township.

The charges against Canedo allege that he crossed the center line of the road in his Chevy Equinox and hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on.

There were two passengers in the Chevy, a 1-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. All of them were transported to the hospital, where the 6-year-old died from her injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was Mary Fender, a 73-year-old woman from Paw Paw. She died at the scene of the crash. A 57-year-old woman was a passenger in the Jeep, and she was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Bond was denied for Canedo.

