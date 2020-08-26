Police vest stolen during May 30 riot brings charges against Grand Rapids man

A protective body armor vest, valued at between $1,500 and $1,700, was taken from a Wyoming police cruiser before the vehicle was torched during the riot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body armor vest taken from a Wyoming police cruiser before the vehicle was set on fire now has a Grand Rapids man facing two felony charges in addition to one count of riot.

Cole Robert Taylor, 24, is the latest person to be charged in a May 30-31 riot in downtown Grand Rapids that caused widespread damage to public and private property.

The city of Wyoming estimates its losses top $325,000 for five police vehicles set on fire.

“It was significant,’’ Wyoming Lt. Eric Wiler said. “Not only the vehicles, but the equipment inside, including life-saving AEDs,’’ or automated external defibrillators.

A felony complaint accuses Taylor of stealing or removing a body armor vest from a police vehicle at Ottawa Avenue and Pearl Street NW.

The larceny charge, and a separate charge of receiving and concealing stolen property, are each punishable by up to five years in prison.

Police say the vest was removed before the vehicle was set on fire on May 30.

Grand Rapids police were able to recover the vest as part of the investigation. Protective vests like the one stolen can cost between $1,500 and $1,700, Wiler said.

“In those cars we had life-saving equipment and protective equipment,’’ Wiler said. “There’s a lot that goes into all the police cars that we have.’’

Taylor, who lists an address on the city’s Northeast Side, is also charged with riot, a 10-year felony.

He was arrested Aug. 21 and released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Taylor’s next court appearance is set for Sept. 1.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 17 adults and one juvenile. Of the adults, 11 have had their cases moved to Kent County Circuit Court.

Investigators continue to look for those involved in the rioting, which followed a peaceful protest to denounce the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Those charged range in age from 16 to 38. The Grand Rapids Police Department has posted scores of photos to its Facebook page looking for help identifying rioters.

“We still implore the community, if you know of individuals that were involved, please provide us the information,’’ Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski said. “This only benefits the city, the community. We need to bring these folks to justice.’’

