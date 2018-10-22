BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Battle Creek Fire Department Lt. Richard Teinert was on light duty with another firefighter on the evening of Oct. 2 when they saw a home at 370 N. Washington Ave. on fire.

"We backed up around the corner, and we saw vehicles in the driveway, so we wanted to find out if there was anybody in the house and when we got out of the truck we could hear a lady screaming for help," Teinert testified Thursday during a preliminary hearing for Otha Carroll.

Teinert testified that he and firefighter James Mervyn approached the house and saw a person lying on the floor who "was not moving at all." The screaming woman, he said, crawled out of a room that was filled with fire and collapsed.

Mervyn, Teinert testified, was able to gain entry into the house while it was on fire and take the woman out.

Carroll, 47, of Battle Creek, is being held without bond on charges of murder, assault with intent to murder, arson and two counts of resisting police in connection with the death Dennis Selmon, 64, and serious injuries to Megan Aston, 37, of Bellevue.

Selmon died at the scene, and Aston was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo with head injuries and other broken bones. Aston told police Carroll attacked her with a hammer.

Mary Beamon, 54, of Battle Creek is charged with being an accessory after the fact. Police say she assisted Carroll.

District Court Judge Paul Beardslee ordered that the hearing, which is to determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed, be continued at a later date. Assistant Calhoun County Prosecutor Tammy Towns said prosecutors intend to have Ashton, who is still in intensive care, testify.

Beardslee denied a request by Carroll's attorney, Niels Magnusson, to reconsider Carroll's bond.

Battle Creek Officer Nate Hopkins testified that he was told by medical personnel at the scene that Aston could die because of her condition, so he quickly asked her for more details about what happened.

"I asked her directly who did this to her and she replied that Otha did this," he testified.

Battle Creek Sgt. Kurt Roth and Corporal Anthony Gancer both testified about the events that occurred when they went to apprehend Carroll at an apartment complex on Hopkins Street in Pennfield.

They testified that, when they approached a dark sedan that Carroll was believed to be driving, the driver fled.

"When the suspect was coming at us, I was able to identify Mr. Carroll as the driver of the vehicle," Gancer testified.

Carroll later turned himself into police.

Beamon faces up to five years in prison if convicted of being an accessory after the fact. Police said she was at the scene of the homicide and fire and then was found at Carroll's Hopkins Street apartment. The preliminary hearing for Beamon did not take place Thursday.

The next court dates for Carroll and Beaman have yet to be scheduled.

Contact Kalea Hall at (269) 966-0697 or khall@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow her on Twitter at @bykaleahall.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Battle Creek Enquirer