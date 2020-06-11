Man charged with open murder after shooting in Allegan County

The charge is in relation to shooting that happened Nov. 2

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A man has been arraigned for the shooting death of 35-year-old Cody Cline.

Nolan Woodsworth was arraigned Friday on an open murder charge, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

The charge is in relation to a shooting that happened Nov. 2. Woodsworth was allegedly visiting a home in Monterey Township when the shooting happened. Cline was struck and suffered fatal injuries in the driveway of the home.

According to authorities, Woodsworth allegedly fled from the area afterwards. He was located in Grand Rapids on Tuesday after his vehicle crashed into a tree.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.

