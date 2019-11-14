GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Byron Morris, who was released from jail on Nov. 3, is charged with raping a woman just a week later.

Morris, 38, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 10, after police say he sexually assaulted the lone store clerk at Ron's Quick Stop on Bridge Street NW.

Grand Rapids Police say Morris also assaulted and robbed another woman who entered the store. He was arraigned Wednesday on five different charges tied to the incident and pleaded not guilty.

Morris had just been released after serving time for a possession of cocaine charge. According to court records, Morris had "expressed a desire to receive treatment for his drug addiction" and wanted to become "a positive and productive member of society" at the time. He has a number of other prior convictions for crimes that include assault with intent to rob.

A Grand Rapids judge denied Morris bond Wednesday due to "significant concerns about community safety."

His next hearing is set for later this month.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact the GRPD at 456-3400 or Silent Observer at 774-2345.

RELATED VIDEO:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

► Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.