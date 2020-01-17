GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man police say got more than $22,000 in robberies at a bank and two credit unions in western Michigan has been indicted on federal charges that has him facing decades in prison.

Gilbert Chrispin Noel, Jr., 55, is charged with one count of bank robbery and two counts of credit union robbery for heists in Kent and Barry counties.

The first robbery occurred Feb. 14 at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on 44th Street SW near Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming. A man wearing a black ski mask entered the branch about 9:40 a.m. and implied he had a weapon, police said at the time. He fled with more than $4,600.

The second robbery took place on June 11 at a Lake Michigan Credit Union on 68th Street SW near Clyde Park Avenue in Kent County’s Byron Township.

Police at the time said the suspect entered the branch about 3 p.m. and implied he had a weapon. He was wearing sunglasses and had his face concealed with a bandanna. More than $13,900 was taken.

The final hold-up attributed to Noel occurred Nov. 26 at a Chemical Bank branch in Middleville that netted more than $3,900. Noel was arrested the following day.

He was charged by the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office; that case is pending.

A court order signed earlier this week allows federal marshals to transport Noel from the Barry County Jail to federal court in Grand Rapids for a hearing next week.

Robbing a bank or credit union is a federal offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

