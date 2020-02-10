Felon who posed with ‘pile of handguns’ faces charges in August gun store theft

A door and display cases at LeMasters Hudson were smashed and 19 handguns taken during an Aug. 8 break-in at the Plainfield Township business.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man police say posted photos of himself with “a pile of handguns’’ stolen from a Plainfield Township business is facing federal charges that could put him back in prison for several years.

A lengthy criminal record precludes 36-year-old Adam Wayne Campbell from having firearms, let alone stolen firearms.

He’s accused of using a brick to smash into LeMasters Hudson, a firearms licensee on Plainfield Avenue NE that also sells jewelry.

Nineteen handguns were stolen, including seven 9mm pistols. Other stolen weapons include .44 caliber revolvers and .22 caliber revolvers and pistols.

“I got all of them I guess what I’m about to do,’’ Campbell said in a text message recovered by police. “. . . It will be on the news. . . let me be OK.’’

When investigators arrived at the store, located off Woodcliff Court NE, they found the front door glass destroyed and a brick laying nearby, court records show. Inside, glass display cases were smashed, and firearms removed.

A man recorded on store video matched Campbell’s appearance and physical characteristics, federal court records show.

“Investigators later determined that the man is Campbell based on the video’’ and other evidence, a federal agent wrote in a criminal complaint.

After the break-in, investigators received a call from a woman who said Campbell had damaged her home and vehicle “and had possibly robbed a gun store,’’ court records show.

Text messages Campbell sent to the woman include one posted about 12:07 a.m. on Aug. 8: “I’m goon (sic) to do an armed robbery right now.’’

The woman also showed investigators text messages and photographs that Campbell sent her after the break-in, including images of Campbell pointing various handguns at his own head.

“One photograph depicts a pile of handguns,’’ a federal agent wrote. “Some have price tags attached, consistent with the manner in which price tags are attached to pistols sold at LeMasters Hudson.’’

Three days after the break-in, Campbell was arrested on outstanding warrants.

He was named in a criminal complaint filed in mid-August; an indictment came on Sept. 16. A judge recently ordered that Campbell remain in federal custody. He also has cases pending in Kent County Circuit Court.

Campbell was discharged from the Michigan Department of Corrections less than a year ago. He’s served prison sentences for crimes ranging from home invasion to larceny. His criminal record dates back to his teen years.

The federal charges he’s facing – theft of firearms from federal firearms licensee and felon in possession of a firearm – are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

