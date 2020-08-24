Riot and arson charges filed against Grand Rapids man; 17 people prosecuted so far

Sean P. Mulhall is one of 17 people, including a teen girl, charged in the late-May riot in downtown Grand Rapids that damaged businesses and government buildings.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man police say targeted the U.S. Bankruptcy Court building during the May 30-31 riot in downtown Grand Rapids has been charged with two felony offenses.

Sean Patrick Mulhall is charged with riot and third-degree arson. He was booked in the Kent County Jail on Aug. 13 and released the next day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Mulhall, who lists an address on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids, celebrates his 33rd birthday this week.

Court records indicate that Mulhall “did willfully or maliciously burn, damage or destroy by fire or explosive a building, structure or its contents.’’

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said the listed victim at 1 North Division Avenue is U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The building also houses a Michigan Secretary of State office.

Mulhall has a probable cause conference set for Tuesday, Aug. 25 in Grand Rapids District Court. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 1.

The riot and arson charges are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Sixteen adults and one juvenile have been charged in the May 30-31 riot in downtown Grand Rapids. Losses have been pegged at more than $2 million.

That figure does not include what merchants lost from vandalism and looting during the chaos that followed a protest to denounce the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Those charged range in age from 16 to 38. The Grand Rapids Police Department has posted scores of photos to its Facebook page looking for help identifying rioters.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.