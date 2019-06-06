GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than a year after 2-year-old Londyn Amir was found unconscious at the Lazy T Motel north of Grand Rapids, a man has been convicted in her death.

After about two hours of deliberation Thursday, a jury found Rickey Whiteside, 30, guilty of first-degree child abuse and first-degree felony murder, despite having the option to convict him on a lesser charge. The girl suffered multiple injuries, including a broken pelvis, a broken tailbone and a lacerated liver.

During the trial, which started on June 4, jurors heard from witnesses like the child's mother, doctors, investigators and the people staying next door at the motel on Plainfield Avenue NE.

The key to the prosecution's case was recordings from a four-hour police interview, in which Whiteside admitted he had lost it and punched the toddler.

"If I did, I f**cked up and I didn't mean to," Whiteside could be heard telling police during the interview.

Amir's mother, Shaniqua Strickland, had been at the Walgreens up the street before she said she returned home to find her daughter unconscious on April 29. Amir died days later at Helen Devos' Children's Hospital.

Defense attorney Damian Nunzio said some of the injuries the girl suffered could have been received in the days prior to the incident.

Whiteside is scheduled to be sentenced in mid-July, he faces mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole. Nunzio said Whiteside will be appealing the jury's decision.

