Man convicted of killing Grand Rapids 15-year-old learns sentence

Khavaree Nash was given 25 to 40 years behind bars for the shooting death of 15-year-old Ju’Qwon Lamar Calvin.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 19-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced for the killing of a Grand Rapids teen in 2021.

Khavaree Nash was sentenced Wednesday morning in the 17th District Court. Nash was given 25 to 40 years behind bars for the shooting death of 15-year-old Ju’Qwon Lamar Calvin.

He was convicted of second-degree murder in addition to a felony firearm charge, which carries a two-year sentence.

The shooting happened on May 29, 2021, on Prince Street SE.

Through investigation and witness statements, court documents reveal Khavaree Nash and several others were in the area of Prince Street and Alto Avenue SE at the time of the incident. Police also linked Nash's GPS tether to that location at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses told investigators Nash and several others met up at MLK Park before going to Prince Street and Alto Ave.

Nash was seen with a firearm as a stolen Audi arrived at the scene, according to court documents. After an altercation, witnesses say 15-year-old Ju’Qwon Lamar Calvin fired a round into the air, attempting to scare the individuals away.

After the initial shot, everyone began to flee the scene. Nash was seen drawing his gun and firing it while running in the other direction. Witnesses then say Calvin fell to the ground at the time Nash was firing in that direction. Before Calvin's friends could load him into a car, the police arrived.

Investigation on the scene found multiple casings where Nash was seen firing, as well as a hat that belonged to Nash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.