Man in custody after 'inappropriately touching young girls' at MI Adventure

A 39-year-old man was allegedly inappropriately touching young girls in the wave pool area.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) released a statement Saturday night on Twitter saying that Grand Rapids post troopers are investigating an incident that occurred at Michigan's Adventure Saturday afternoon.

MSP said the incident took place in the waterpark area, at the wave pool.

A 39-year-old man was allegedly inappropriately touching young girls in the wave pool area.

The man is now in custody and MSP is continuing to investigate.

MSP also asked any additional victims to contact Muskegon Central Dispatch at 800-328-0911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.