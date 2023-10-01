Man dead after early morning stabbing in Grand Rapids

GRPD is asking the public for any information

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man they found this morning with stab wounds has died in the hospital.

The department says they were called to Division Ave South and Sutton Street Southwest around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived they found an adult man that had suffered multiple stab wounds. Responders then transported the victim to a nearby hospital to be treated. He died while in their care.

GRPD's Major Case Team is investigating the incident. Members of the public with information are being asked to reach out to the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as they become available on-air and online.

