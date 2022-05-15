x
GRPD investigating fatal shooting on Martin Luther King Jr St SE Sunday morning

GRPD is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr St SE.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is dead following a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. St SE around 11:08 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says that they received several 911 calls of gunshots and a man down on the 800 block of MLK Jr. St SE near Geneva Ave.

When police arrived, they say they found a 40-year-old man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

No information about a suspect is currently available.

The GRPD Major Case Team responded to the scene and are encouraging anyone with information to contact detectives directly at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.  

