Man dies following attack by fellow inmates at Muskegon correctional facility

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A man has died after being attacked by two fellow inmates on Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC).

MDOC says it happened at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon around 3:30 p.m., after two inmates walked into another prisoners cell and attacked him with a weapon.

In the statement from MDOC, they say the two inmates were in the cell for less than a minute. The prisoner who was attacked walked out of his cell in need of medical assistance shortly after.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The weapon and motive in this attack is still unknown.

His identity is not being released, as the facility is working to contact the prisoners family.

MDOC has identified the two prisoners believed to be responsible, and they have been placed in segregation, as well as the deceased prisoner’s cell mate.

Michigan State Police have been notified and are on the grounds.

