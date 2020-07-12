Man dies from gunshot wound to the chest in Grand Rapids

Officers attempted to perform life saving measures until the victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old man died Sunday night after being found with a gunshot wound in Grand Rapids.

At around 9 p.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically in the area of Burton Street and South Division Avenue. The vehicle then crashed into a building just west of the intersection. When police checked on the driver, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers attempted to perform life saving measures until the victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the homicide may be related to a shots fired call that took place at the same time in the area of Burton Street and Collins Avenue SE.

There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

