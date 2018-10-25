KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Kalamazoo Township overnight.

Police were called to The Landing Apartments on West Main Street shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to him, two people knocked on his door -- when he answered, a confrontation ensued and shots were fired.

The investigation revealed a possible relationship between the suspect and the victim. Officers say this is an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.

The victim was transported to Bronson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information, please contact police or Silent Observer.

