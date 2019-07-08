WARWICK, R.I. — A 43-year-old Rhode Island man is facing sexual assault charges after police found a 15-year-old Michigan girl who had been reported missing in his home.

Charles Morancey faces four counts of third-degree sexual assault. He appeared in court Wednesday in Rhode Island for an arraignment on those charges.

According to the Providence Journal, Morancey is being held on $125,000 surety bail.

Morancey was ordered by the judge to be held on $25,000 on the Warwick charges and $50,000 double surety bail as a fugitive from justice in Michigan. Morancy also faces one count each of accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

Authorities said he met the girl on social media and traveled to Michigan to pick her up. She was reported missing by her family on Friday.

Police said Rhode Island officers acted on information from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office and went to his Warwick home where they found the girl.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.